Llega fin de año y se renueva la "cartelera" de Netflix

La plataforma prepara nuevos lanzamientos y temporadas, y le dice adiós a otras producciones

Los usuarios de Netflix ya pueden conocer todo lo que plataforma de contenidos por streaming y on demand depara para este fin de año, tras el anuncio de que se estrenarán 95 series y películas y 41 dejan de estar disponibles.

The Crown tendrá, por ejemplo, su segunda temporada, al igual que la serie española Las chicas del cable, y Trollhunters, una serie de animación creada por Guillermo del Toro.

Los estrenos de películas serán otro plato fuerte de Netflix, que lanzará Bright, protagonizada por Will Smith, Joel Edgerton y Édgar Ramírez. Además, podrá disfrutarse de Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 con las actuaciones de Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper y Michael Rooker, entre otros.

Lista completa de series y película con estreno en diciembre:

8 Mile

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Hail King Julien – Temporada 5

A StoryBots Christmas

August Rush

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Dark – Temporada 1

Diana: In Her Own Words

Dreamcatcher

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays

Easy – Temporada 2

Exporting Raymond

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Full Metal Jacket

Hitch

My Happy Family

Nacho Libre

Sahara

The Farthest – Voyager in Space

The Little Rascals

The Wackness

The Young Victoria

Tyson

V for Vendetta

TURN: Washington's Spies – Temporada 4

Voyeur

While You Were Sleeping

When Calls the Heart – Temporada 4

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Trolls Holiday Special

El Camino Christmas

The Crown – Temporada 2

Catwoman

The Magicians – Temporada 2

Disney's The Santa Clause

Disney's The Santa Clause 2

Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Judd Apatow: The Return

41 Dogs in My Home

A&E: When Patients Attack

Ainsley Eats the Streets – Temporada 1

Halt and Catch Fire – Temporada 4

A Five Star Life

Christmas Inheritance

Discovering Bigfoot

El Señor de los Cielos – Temporada 5

Erased – Temporada 1

Freeway: Crack In The System

Neverlake

Pottersville

Reggie Yates Outside Man – Volumen 2

The Haunting of Helena

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

The Ranch – Parte 4

Trollhunters – Temporada 2

Ultimate Beastmaster

Wormwood

Hello, My Twenties! – Temporada 2

Miss Me This Christmas

Russell Howard: Recalibrate

The Indian Detective – Temporada 1

You Can't Fight Christmas

La Casa de Papel – Temporada 1

Peaky Blinders – Temporada 4

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America – Temporada 1

Bright

Dope – Temporada 1

Fuller House – Temporada 3, nuevos episodios

Rosario Tijeras – Temporada 1

The Toys That Made Us – Temporada 1

Creep 2

Myths & Monsters – Temporada 1

Cable Girls – Temporada 2

Planet Earth II

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey

Travelers – Temporada 2

All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Skylanders Academy: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Pusher

Bill Nye Saves the World – Temporada 2, primera parte

Killer Legends

La Mante – Temporada 1

Shelter

The Climb

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Fun Mom Dinner

Lista completa de series y películas que dejan de estar accesibles en diciembre:

All I Want for Christmas

Bedazzled

Black Snake Moan

Compulsion

Cousin Bette

Hoffa

La Viuda Negra – Temporada 1

Picture Perfect

Practical Magic

Rebelde

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Super Size Me

Terriers: Season 1

The Crucible

The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus

The Man from Snowy River

Touch – Temporada 2

Toys

Two Girls and a Guy

Waking Life

Young Frankenstein

Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal – Temporadas 1 y 2

Holes

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia – Temporadas 1–11

Lucky Number Slevin

Nightcrawler

The Rite

Dollhouse – Temporada 2

The Queen of Versailles

America's Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed

America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude – Temporada 1

America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: It's Tough Being a Kid – Temporada 1

America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain't for Wimps – Temporada 1

America's Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation

Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself

Dance Academy – Temporadas 1–3

Che – Partes 1 y 2

Amores Perros

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

