Llega fin de año y se renueva la "cartelera" de Netflix

Los usuarios de Netflix ya pueden conocer todo lo que plataforma de contenidos por streaming y on demand depara para este fin de año, tras el anuncio de que se estrenarán 95 series y películas y 41 dejan de estar disponibles.
The Crown tendrá, por ejemplo, su segunda temporada, al igual que la serie española Las chicas del cable, y Trollhunters, una serie de animación creada por Guillermo del Toro.
Los estrenos de películas serán otro plato fuerte de Netflix, que lanzará Bright, protagonizada por Will Smith, Joel Edgerton y Édgar Ramírez. Además, podrá disfrutarse de Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 con las actuaciones de Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper y Michael Rooker, entre otros.
Lista completa de series y película con estreno en diciembre:
8 Mile
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Hail King Julien – Temporada 5
A StoryBots Christmas
August Rush
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Dark – Temporada 1
Diana: In Her Own Words
Dreamcatcher
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays
Easy – Temporada 2
Exporting Raymond
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Full Metal Jacket
Hitch
My Happy Family
Nacho Libre
Sahara
The Farthest – Voyager in Space
The Little Rascals
The Wackness
The Young Victoria
Tyson
V for Vendetta
TURN: Washington's Spies – Temporada 4
Voyeur
While You Were Sleeping
When Calls the Heart – Temporada 4
Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Trolls Holiday Special
El Camino Christmas
The Crown – Temporada 2
Catwoman
The Magicians – Temporada 2
Disney's The Santa Clause
Disney's The Santa Clause 2
Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Judd Apatow: The Return
41 Dogs in My Home
A&E: When Patients Attack
Ainsley Eats the Streets – Temporada 1
Halt and Catch Fire – Temporada 4
A Five Star Life
Christmas Inheritance
Discovering Bigfoot
El Señor de los Cielos – Temporada 5
Erased – Temporada 1
Freeway: Crack In The System
Neverlake
Pottersville
Reggie Yates Outside Man – Volumen 2
The Haunting of Helena
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
The Ranch – Parte 4
Trollhunters – Temporada 2
Ultimate Beastmaster
Wormwood
Hello, My Twenties! – Temporada 2
Miss Me This Christmas
Russell Howard: Recalibrate
The Indian Detective – Temporada 1
You Can't Fight Christmas
La Casa de Papel – Temporada 1
Peaky Blinders – Temporada 4
72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America – Temporada 1
Bright
Dope – Temporada 1
Fuller House – Temporada 3, nuevos episodios
Rosario Tijeras – Temporada 1
The Toys That Made Us – Temporada 1
Creep 2
Myths & Monsters – Temporada 1
Cable Girls – Temporada 2
Planet Earth II
Todd Barry: Spicy Honey
Travelers – Temporada 2
All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Skylanders Academy: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Pusher
Bill Nye Saves the World – Temporada 2, primera parte
Killer Legends
La Mante – Temporada 1
Shelter
The Climb
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Fun Mom Dinner
Lista completa de series y películas que dejan de estar accesibles en diciembre:
All I Want for Christmas
Bedazzled
Black Snake Moan
Compulsion
Cousin Bette
Hoffa
La Viuda Negra – Temporada 1
Picture Perfect
Practical Magic
Rebelde
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Super Size Me
Terriers: Season 1
The Crucible
The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus
The Man from Snowy River
Touch – Temporada 2
Toys
Two Girls and a Guy
Waking Life
Young Frankenstein
Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time
Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal – Temporadas 1 y 2
Holes
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia – Temporadas 1–11
Lucky Number Slevin
Nightcrawler
The Rite
Dollhouse – Temporada 2
The Queen of Versailles
America's Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude – Temporada 1
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: It's Tough Being a Kid – Temporada 1
America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain't for Wimps – Temporada 1
America's Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation
Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself
Dance Academy – Temporadas 1–3
Che – Partes 1 y 2
Amores Perros
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
