Sol, arena y lomazo

Danielle Bonnor es una modelo que a los 32 y madre de un bebé se convirtió en una referencia para muchas mujeres. Su belleza sigue intacta
Add this beautiful @labangbody hydrating oil to your bath, your little one’s bath or as a treatment applied directly onto dry skin. So great to use all throughout pregnancy to prevent stretch marks & keep your gorgeous bump glowing and nourished. I didn’t get any stretch marks due to keeping my bump constantly hydrated. 🤰🏽🌱🛁👶🏼 Use my code lovedani for 15% off! Tag your yummy mummies who’d love a little skin lovin’ and discounts are always the best 🤩. Love DB xx #skinlove #labangbody
Being a mama now and short on time, @melanoboost is my little answer to a fast glowy golden tan! 15 minutes here and there is all you need to see a massive change in your tan. Works in and out of the sun. It’s different to anything else because it contains an exclusive peptide which boosts your natural melanin levels in the skin. If you wanna try it, the #Melanoboost team are giving my followers a sunny treat with A 10% off code. Just type in DANIB at checkout 💛💋 #Melanoboost #PeptideSunTanningOil #MelanoBabe
Today was fun! Winter here has been amazing this week! Freezing early but then we have these clear warm days. 😍 #nocomplaints #6monthspostpartum
Even though I’m deadset exhausted I’ve made sure to get my body moving energy (just a nice walk in the sunshine and fresh air), to drink lots of water and get some vitamin D. Rather than laying on the couch feeling sorry for myself I feel so much better for getting out. (Sometimes I def cave in to feeling sorry for myself though and sloth it 😂) which do you do??? 🤔😴😋 I will try nap this afternoon. (I bet she cat naps though she’s so good at cat naps lately 🧐🤪). #5monthspostpartum #whatsleep
