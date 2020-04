HoySeSaleEnCasa: El DJ Hernán Cattáneo transmitirá un set en vivo por Instagram

Renaissance Engage, powered by Redpill VR, launch their exciting new streaming concept with Hernan Cattaneo on Sunday 26th April on Twitch at 18.00hrs London /14.00hrs Buenos Aires Hear Hernan as you've never heard him before! A unique 2-hour mix that features musical influences, home-listening and downtempo inspirations from beyond the dancefloor! Free subscribe to Renaissance Engage on Twitch and sign-up to the Zoom VIP Live Chat with Hernan here: https://renaissance.dj/engage Renaissance Engage - Streaming with a difference! Renaissance Redpill VR

A post shared by Hernan Cattaneo (@djhernancattaneo) on Apr 22, 2020 at 10:00am PDT