Se separó del esposo porque no limpiaba la casa

A woman takes a sip of beer as she attends the so-called 'Beer Yoga event' in Copenhagen, on May 31, 2023. At the start of the session, a can is handed out to each participant, who can then use it in the postures - cheers go up when a yogi manages to balance on one leg with the can on his head, but also to drink it little by little. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY