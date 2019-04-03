Britney Spears fue internada en una clínica psiquiátrica

Britney Spears, de 37 años, fue internada en un centro de salud mental, según informó el portal TMZ. La artista habría tomado la decisión de recibir ayuda por la profunda angustia que sufre por la enfermedad de su padre.
Cabe recordar que la cantante canceló a principios de año todas las presentaciones que tenía programadas para compartir tiempo con su progenitor, quien tuvo dos cirugías pero mantiene un estado de salud complicado.
El medio ya mencionado precisó que Britney se registró en las instalaciones médicas hace una semana y que allí se someterá a un tratamiento de 30 días.
"Es importante poner a la familia primero… esa es la decisión que tengo que tomar. Hace unos meses mi padre fue hospitalizado y casi muere… estoy tan agradecida de que esté vivo, pero aún hay un largo camino por delante", dijo la rubia tiempo atrás en sus redes sociales.
I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.
