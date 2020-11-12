Estimado lector, muchas gracias por su interés en nuestras notas. Hemos incorporado el registro con el objetivo de mejorar la información que le brindamos de acuerdo a sus intereses. Para más información haga clic aquí

La foto inédita de Demi Moore en “Striptease” que compartió su hija

12 de Noviembre de 2020 | 15:31

Rumer Glenn Willis es la hija mayor de los famosos actores Bruce Willis Demi Moore, quien sin duda heredó la belleza de ambos y sigue los mismos pasos de sus padres.

La mujer de 32 años se ha vuelto toda una celebridad en redes sociales, sobre todo en Instagram donde comparte atrevidas imágenes que muestran su gran y sensual belleza.

La también modelo compartió hace unas semanas una fotografía totalmente desnuda además de imágenes practicando bondage, la práctica erótica basada en la inmovilización del cuerpo de una persona.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

....and I’ll call you sir . . . This series I created with Tyler is about reclaiming the female form. Whether clothed or not, as women our bodies are constantly policed and dictated over by men and by other women. We are told what we can and cannot wear based on our size and shape or others beliefs about what is acceptable or appropriate. We are told what we need to look like to be considered beautiful. We are told if we dress a certain way we are “asking for it” or if we are more covered up we are prude or unexpressed. We are told our sexuality and expression of that sexuality is something we should ashamed of, something we should keep to ourselves. We are persecuted for our right to choose when to become a mother, or to become one at all. We are kept from access to birth control, places to get information about sexual health and contraceptives are defunded. The lineage of women who have fought with their lives to progress women’s rights sacrificed everything to get us to where we are today and we are still miles away from any sort of equality. My body and my right to my divine femininity will not be policed or suppressed by anyone... man or woman. . This idea that when other women are naked it means they don’t respect themselves —- us being naked or sexual is automatically assumed as being done for a man out of self loathing and insecurity and it’s such bullshit. we can be sexual for us. We can be naked for us. We can be tied up for us. People think telling women to not be naked and “respect themselves” is feminist but it’s really just centering men once again in the assumption that everything you are doing is for them. I want to say to anyone that has suffered abuse or was triggered by these photos because of past trauma my only intention was that of celebration and empowering the female form but I understand for some this could bring up the opposite. Know that I see you and I respect you and wish to hold you and your stories with the upmost reverence and respect. This was not for any man. This was for me. It was about exploration and taking back power in my right to choose. I support any woman’s right to express their sensuality, sexuality, self.

Una publicación compartida de Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis) el

