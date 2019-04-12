Todo por un "like": los influencers que se juegan la vida en cada foto y suman críticas

Otra vez los influencers vuelven a estar en la mira. Es que por un "like" en las redes sociales, este tipo de personajes arriesgan sus vidas. Y no es broma ya que son varios los jóvenes que fallecieron haciendo alguna foto o video con el propósito de que luego se viralice.
En este caso los protagonistas fueron un joven y una joven, ambos nacidos en Estados Unidos. Kelly Castille y Kody Workman son pareja y residen en la isla de Bali, desde donde suelen inundar sus redes sociales con momentos íntimos de sus vidas. Pero claro, así como tienen muchos seguidores que halagan lo que hacen, también reciben críticas de alguno de sus fans. Esto último ocurrió después de la publicación de una foto donde la parejita traspasó los límites en su búsqueda de conseguir "la" foto.
La imagen en cuestión y que se ganó varios comentarios negativos fue tomada en un conocido hotel de la isla y en ella se puede observar cómo Castille permanece en el exterior de una pileta que cuelga de una montaña. La joven se mantiene sobre el vacío únicamente sostenida por los brazos de su novio mientras se dan un beso en la boca.
🇺🇸 Our greatest strength in life, our most important principle, is discernment. Only you can know your body, feel the space around you and understand your capabilities. We would all do well to remember this, knowing that not every action, style or path we witness through others is or should be, replicated. At the end of the day we are to hold ourselves accountable for the decisions that we make. ※ 🇵🇦 La mejor fortaleza en la vida, el moral más importante, es discernimiento. Solo puedes entender tu cuerpo, sentir el espacio que te rodea y comprender tus capacidades. Haríamos bien en recorder este, sabiendo que no toda acción, estilo o camino que presenciamos por otros es o debe ser, replicado. Al final del dia, somos responsables de las decisiones que hacemos. ※ Thank you @kayonjungleresort for an unforgettable experience! ※ ※ #balitravel #couplesgoals #ilovetravel #bestplaces #baligasm #ubud #balitravel #novios #junglelife #viajeros #wetravel #travelinspo #adventurous #indonesiaparadise #speechlessplaces #infinitypool #welltraveled #earthpix #baliholiday
Luego de la publicación, que fue realizada el último martes, muchos usuarios catalogaron a la pareja de “estúpida”. Pero los influencers no se quedaron callados y salieron a defenderse. Los tortolitos dijeron que tomaron todas las medidas necesarias para salvaguardar su integridad física. De todas formas, su vida estuvo en peligro y eso no se lo perdonaron sus fans.
Mirá más publicaciones de estos instagramers:
🇺🇸 The key is to do the things that make you uncomfortable, testing your boundaries, due simply to the confrontation. When we face the things that encourage a step back, we can then summon the courage to step forward. If we push past our barriers, we find opportunity and freedom in everything. ※ 🇵🇦 El clave es hacer lo que se hace sentir incómodo, desafiando las fronteras, debido simplemente por el enfrentamiente. Cuando encaramos las cosas que motivan un paso atrás, podemos reunir el coraje a dar un paso al frente. Si nos abrimos camino por las barreras, encontrarémos oportunidades y libertad en todo. ※ ※ #travelstoke #whenincebu #choosephilippines #cliffjumping #expedition #explorenation #lifeabroad #getoutthere #summerlife #junglevibes #natureseekers #purenature #neature #jumpshot #traveladdicted #exploreph #islandofadventure #waterfalls #couplegoals❤
We love the moments that force us to slow down, the times that manufacture a considerably slower pace. We look forward to the effect these experiences have on our creativity, pushing us to find more with less. Has anyone else lived on a boat before? ※ Amamos los momentos que nos forzan a desacelerar, los tiempos que manufacturan un ritmo considerablemente más lento. Quedamos a la espera del afecto creativo que estas experiences ofrecen, urgiéndonos a encontrar mas con menos. Has vivido en un velero? ※ ※ #goprohero7 #travelstoke #actionshot #adventurepic #travelphilippines #bluewaters #crystalclearwater #summergoals #funinthesun #youonlyliveonce #couplesgoals #bohol #paradisefound #bestplacetogo #ilovetravelling #itsmorefuninthephilippines #grammerph #coupletravel
Our emotions become involuntary when they are genuine in their nature, yet we always limit ourselves. As a manner of self protection we invariably pause at the edge where kindness, acceptance and interest give way to vulnerability. It is in this exact place, however, when our emotions are most pure and absolute, where our love and care yield their highest sentiment. ※ ※ #waterfallsfordays #coupletravel #cebuphilippines #travelgoals #onewithnature #wekeepmoments #lensbible #wanderfolk #earthoutdoors #exploringglobe #travelcommunity #iamtb #wandertheworld #liveyouradventure #speechlessplaces #exploreph #backpackerinc
Positivity is the spark that makes any moment bright. It is the spark that lights the dark, a constant illuminator amidst life’s most certain shadows to be casted. As inauspicious or uncertain our paths may be, our mentality should be unwavering, alight with optimistic hope. Just as we know the dawn arrives, know that something beautiful is always awaiting you. ※ Use #positravelty to join our community! ※ #travelguide #travelcouple #cityview #malaysia #couplelove #couplesgoals #asia #kualalumpur #infinitypool #liveyourbestlife #voyaged #sunrise #photooftheday #skyporn #eclectic_shotz #tlpicks #neverstopexploring #togetherness #letsgoeverywhere #amazingearth #travelphotography #inspiration
Ready for a little splash of reality? Perspective is everything. You can choose how you see view your world, how you cultivate your experiences. Since life is an adventure, in and of itself, choose to be positive and creative. When you see it how you want to live it, that is when you can begin. ※ Use #positravelty to join our community! ※ #thailand #visitthailand #seasia #kohtao #islandvibes #tropical #beach #travelstoke #inspiration #underwater #underwaterphotography #backflip #boyfriend #girlfriend #travelcouple #teamtravelers #epic_captures #gopro #goprohero #creativephotography #summerfun #beachday #travelblogger #travellife #worldtraveler #travelpics #photooftheday #bestvacations
Into the last unknown we descend, meditative and without mind. As thoughts distract we simultaneously eleviate them, quieting our conscience. There is a euphoria beneath the waves. Dive in to find it. ※ Thank you @crystal_freediving for a beautiful morning! ※ Use #positravelty to join our community! ※ #freediving #diving #traveldeeper #depthsofearth #couplesgoals #padi #underwater #ocean #underwaterphotography #underwaterworld #travelcouple #dive #couplegoals #couple #oceanlover #thailand #kohtao #love #freedive #lifestyle #amazingthailand #neverstopexploring #travelawesome #underthesea #photooftheday #passionpassport #gopro #travelinspiration
When we tiptoe through life, concerned about what everyone thinks of us, we inevitably miss out. Mistakes are just a form of experience, a piece of life’s puzzle that will always find placement. So, if only just for one day, forget about what you think people may perceive or say and just be yourself. Since too many people go through life without making the tiniest ripple, here we are, sending out a positive splash of self love into your existence. Be unique, make beautiful mistakes and be an embodiment of positivity. ※ Thank you to William and the entire staff at @residence_william_french for the best stay we’ve had in Cape Town! ※ Use #positravelty to join our community! ※ ※ ※ #travelstoke #travelinspiration #voyaged #travelguide #stoked #traveladdict #poolday #luxuryhotel #poolside #travellife #travelmore #couplesgoals #travelcouple #endlesssummer #bestvacations #southafrica #capetown #worldtravel #create #stayandwander #hoteldesign #relationshipgoals #traveldeeper #views #beachview #oceanview #tlpicks #lifewelltravelled
