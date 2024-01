Retorno a la Luna: la nave privada falla tras partir

Members of the media take pictures of the ULA's new rocket Vulcan Centaur carrying Peregrine lunar lander rolls to Space Launch Complex 41 (R) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 5, 2024. The new ULA is to make its maiden flight on January 8, 2024, with a payload that includes a private lunar lander. The mission, called Cert-1, will also carry on board the cremated remains of several people associated with the original "Star Trek" series, including creator Gene Rodenberry and cast member Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed the character Uhura. Rodenberry's ashes have been launched into orbit before. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)