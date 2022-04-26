Noche copera con todos los condimentos: 50 fotos del triunfo Pincha

Estimado lector, muchas gracias por su interés en nuestras notas. Hemos incorporado el registro con el objetivo de mejorar la información que le brindamos de acuerdo a sus intereses. Para más información haga clic aquí
Estudiantes venció esta noche a Bragantino, de Brasil, por 2 a 0, en partido disputado en el estadio UNO, de La Plata, y encabeza con comodidad el Grupo C de la Copa Libertadores luego de esta tercera fecha de la competición, en la que accedió al triunfo por los goles que convirtieron en el complemento el uruguayo Agustín Rogel y Mauro Boselli, que llegó a los 70 tantos con la camiseta albirroja.
Las noticias locales nunca fueron tan importantes
SUSCRIBITE
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DEMIAN ALDAY/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DEMIAN ALDAY/EL DIA
DEMIAN ALDAY/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DEMIAN ALDAY/EL DIA
DEMIAN ALDAY/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DEMIAN ALDAY/EL DIA
DEMIAN ALDAY/EL DIA
DEMIAN ALDAY/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DEMIAN ALDAY/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DEMIAN ALDAY/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA
AFP
AFP
Fotobaires
Fotobaires
Fotobaires
Fotobaires
Fotobaires
Fotobaires
AFP
POR MES*
© 1998-2022 El Día SA - Todos los derechos reservados.
Registro D.N.D.A Nº RL-2019-04027819-APN-DNDA#MJ Propietario El Día SAICYF. Edición Nro. 6986 Director: Raúl Kraiselburd. Diag. 80 Nro. 815 - La Plata - Pcia. de Bs. As.
Bienvenido
Estimado lector, muchas gracias por su interés en nuestras notas. Hemos incorporado el registro con el objetivo de mejorar la información que le brindamos de acuerdo a sus intereses. Para más información haga clic aquí
Ante cualquier inconveniente durante el inicio de sesión, por favor escribanos a sistemas@eldia.com
Bienvenido
REGISTRARSEgratisEN ELDIA.COM
DATOS PERSONALES
Ante cualquier inconveniente durante el inicio de sesión, por favor escribanos a sistemas@eldia.com
¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?
Debe iniciar sesión para continuar