Deportes
Noche copera con todos los condimentos: 50 fotos del triunfo Pincha

Noche copera con todos los condimentos: 50 fotos del triunfo Pincha

DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA

26 de Abril de 2022 | 20:03

Estudiantes venció esta noche a Bragantino, de Brasil, por 2 a 0, en partido disputado en el estadio UNO, de La Plata, y encabeza con comodidad el Grupo C de la Copa Libertadores luego de esta tercera fecha de la competición, en la que accedió al triunfo por los goles que convirtieron en el complemento el uruguayo Agustín Rogel y Mauro Boselli, que llegó a los 70 tantos con la camiseta albirroja.

