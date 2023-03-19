Estimado lector, muchas gracias por su interés en nuestras notas. Hemos incorporado el registro con el objetivo de mejorar la información que le brindamos de acuerdo a sus intereses. Para más información haga clic aquí

Deportes

En 100 fotos: el clásico que cortó la racha y convirtió el Bosque en una fiesta

DOLORES RIPOLL/EL DIA

19 de Marzo de 2023 | 19:03

Gimnasia dio vuelta el resultado y venció en el Bosque a Estudiantes por 2 a 1, para quedarse con el clásico platense en partido por la octava fecha de la Liga Profesional de fútbol de Primera División, gracias a los goles de Alan Lescano (11m. ST) y Cristian Tarragona (40m. ST), de tiro penal; mientras que Mauro Boselli (4m. PT) había adelantado al "Pincha".
 

