La lista de los ganadores de los Globos de Oro y las fotos de la ceremonia y alfombra roja

La ceremonia de entrega de los Globos de Oro, considerados la "antesala" de los Oscar, se llevó a cabo en el Hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles.

Organizados por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, la edición número 76 de los premios a lo mejor del cine y la televisión se realiza con la conducción de Sandra Oh y Andy Samberg, figuras de la pantalla chica norteamericana.

A continuación, la lista parcial de ganadores de los premios Globos de Oro 2019.

CINE

Mejor película: Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A star is Born

Mejor película: Comedia o musical
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice

Mejor actriz: Drama
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Rosamund Pike (A Private War)

Mejor actor: Drama
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)
Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)
Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
John David Washington (BlackKklansman)

Mejor actriz: Comedia o musical
Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)
Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)
Charlize Theron (Tully)
Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)

Mejor actor: Comedia o musical
Christian Bale (Vice)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)
Vigo Mortensen (Green Book)
Robert Redford (The Old Man and the Gun)
John C. Reilly (Stan and Ollie)

Mejor actriz de reparto
Amy Adams (Vice)
Claire Foy (First Man)
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Mejor actor de reparto
Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)
Adam Driver (BlackKklansman)
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Mejor director
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)
Peter Farrelly (Green Book)
Spike Lee (BlackKklansman)
Adam McKay (Vice)

Mejor guion
Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Adam McKay (Vice)
Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book)

Mejor película de animación
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – GANADOR

Mejor película extranjera
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

Mejor banda sonora
Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)
Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)
Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)
Justin Hurwitz (First Man) – GANADOR
Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)

Mejor canción original
"All the Stars" (Black Panther)
"Girl in the Movies" (Dumplin')
"Requiem for a Private War" (A Private War)
"Revelation" (Boy Erased)
"Shallow" (A Star Is Born) – GANADOR

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie: Drama
The Americans – GANADOR
The Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose

Mejor serie: Comedia o musical
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Dirty John
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal

Mejor actriz: Miniserie o película para televisión
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) – GANADOR
Connie Britton (Dirty John)
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Mejor actor: Miniserie o película para televisión
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Mejor actriz: Drama
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Julia Roberts (Homecoming)
Keri Russell (The Americans)

Mejor actor: Drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Stephan James (Homecoming)
Richard Madden (Bodyguard) – GANADOR
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Mejor actriz: Comedia o musical
Kristen Bell (The Good Place)
Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)
Alison Brie (GLOW)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Debra Messing (Will & Grace)

Mejor actor: Comedia o musical
Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)
Jim Carrey (Kidding)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) – GANADOR
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)

Mejor actriz de reparto en series, miniseries o películas para TV
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Penélope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)

Mejor actor de reparto en series, miniseries o películas para TV
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Kieran Culkin (Succession Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal) – GANADOR
Henry Winkler (Barry)

