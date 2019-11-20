Estimado lector, muchas gracias por su interés en nuestras notas. Hemos incorporado el registro con el objetivo de mejorar la información que le brindamos de acuerdo a sus intereses. Para más información haga clic aquí

La cazadora hot: posa con sus presas muy liviana de ropas y revoluciona las redes sociales

Lucy Rose Jaine, de 29 años y oriunda de Nueva Zelanda, divide las aguas en Instagram

20 de Noviembre de 2019 | 09:06

Lucy Rose Jaine es una cazadora revoluciona las redes sociales. Por un lado porque posa con sus presas muy suelta de ropa, y por el otro porque se gana varios insultos de los proteccionistas de animales por las matanzas.

La joven, que es oriunda de Nueva Zelanda y tiene 29 años, es aficionada a esta disciplina y aprovecha su belleza para mostrarse en las redes sociales semidesnuda, lo que hizo que cosechara casi 21 mil seguidores.

Lucy asegura que es una defensora de la caza, de la que sostiene que es “ideal, orgánica y sostenible”, y al mismo tiempo dice estar “en contra de la cría intensiva de animales”, según relata el diario "The Sun".

Incluso esta cazadora hot recibió amenazas de muerte después de publicar en su perfil imágenes de los animales muertos, posando ligera de ropas y, en muchas ocasiones, salpicada de sangre.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This day was so hot I just about passed out carrying this guy out!! Lucky I have such an epic partner to share the load @247sharnos247 😉 These antlers grow fresh every year from the frontal bone on only male deer, not the gals! This here is a velvet antler. Its filled with blood and nerve supply and it’s covered in skin and soft fine hair. The antlers you see more often are hard a and bone like, this is when growth has stopped and calcification has occurred. Then they cast them off and start growing a new set for the following year! COOL! Lots of delicious organic venison to fill the freezer and our pukus! Thank you Mother Nature for providing!🙌🏾🍽🦌🌞 - - - - #deerhunting #deerhunting #nicerack #bighead #deer #nzdeer #nzdeerhinting #pighunting #velvet #pighuntingnz #hunting #hunting_lucyjaine #fillthefrezzer #venison #sustainablehunting #organic #organicmeat #huntingnz #nzhunting #huntingandfishing #huntingandfishingnz #ridgeline #ridgelinenz #shehunts #chickswhohunt #womanhunter #hunterchick #femalehunters #4x4playoffroadaccessories #huntingnz #hunting #hunt #huntingworldwide

Una publicación compartida de Lucy Jaine (@hunting_lucyjaine) el

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me, sneaking up on a nice red on the east coast of the South Island. Shot him from 250m away with the 223, 2 summers ago. He was in velvet which was pretty cool to see but despite my best efforts to keep the velvet in tact I ended up with just the bear antlers and some great meat for the slow cooker! Still cool!🦌 - - - - - #deer #deerhunting #deerhuntingseason #reddeer #velvert #venison #sniper #lineitup #huntingandfishing #fillthefrezzer #huntingandfishingnewzealand #boarsandbabes #chickswhohunt #chickhunter #girlswhohunt #sneakysneaky #butt #bum #shortshorts #summerhunting #deerstalking #nzdeer #outtheredoingit #otagopighunting #hunting #huntingnz #huntingworldwide #hunthub #4x4playoffroadaccessories

Una publicación compartida de Lucy Jaine (@hunting_lucyjaine) el

 

 

 

 

 

 

