La cazadora hot: posa con sus presas muy liviana de ropas y revoluciona las redes sociales

Estimado lector, muchas gracias por su interés en nuestras notas. Hemos incorporado el registro con el objetivo de mejorar la información que le brindamos de acuerdo a sus intereses. Para más información haga clic aquí
Lucy Rose Jaine, de 29 años y oriunda de Nueva Zelanda, divide las aguas en Instagram
Lucy Rose Jaine es una cazadora revoluciona las redes sociales. Por un lado porque posa con sus presas muy suelta de ropa, y por el otro porque se gana varios insultos de los proteccionistas de animales por las matanzas.
La joven, que es oriunda de Nueva Zelanda y tiene 29 años, es aficionada a esta disciplina y aprovecha su belleza para mostrarse en las redes sociales semidesnuda, lo que hizo que cosechara casi 21 mil seguidores.
Lucy asegura que es una defensora de la caza, de la que sostiene que es “ideal, orgánica y sostenible”, y al mismo tiempo dice estar “en contra de la cría intensiva de animales”, según relata el diario "The Sun".
Incluso esta cazadora hot recibió amenazas de muerte después de publicar en su perfil imágenes de los animales muertos, posando ligera de ropas y, en muchas ocasiones, salpicada de sangre.
Bit of a laugh from a few years ago! 😂#freezingmyassoff #undiesundiestogs #ridgeline #classic #doubledare #forthelaughs #whynot #hatersgonnahate #pighuntingnz #nzpighunting #huntingandfishing #pork #bacon #fillthefrezzer #huntingandfishingnewzealand #boarsandbabes #shehuntstoo #outtheredoingit #otagopighunting #hunting #huntingnz #huntingworldwide #hunthub #stoneycreek #huntingandfishingqueenstown
This day was so hot I just about passed out carrying this guy out!! Lucky I have such an epic partner to share the load @247sharnos247 😉 These antlers grow fresh every year from the frontal bone on only male deer, not the gals! This here is a velvet antler. Its filled with blood and nerve supply and it’s covered in skin and soft fine hair. The antlers you see more often are hard a and bone like, this is when growth has stopped and calcification has occurred. Then they cast them off and start growing a new set for the following year! COOL! Lots of delicious organic venison to fill the freezer and our pukus! Thank you Mother Nature for providing!🙌🏾🍽🦌🌞 - - - - #deerhunting #deerhunting #nicerack #bighead #deer #nzdeer #nzdeerhinting #pighunting #velvet #pighuntingnz #hunting #hunting_lucyjaine #fillthefrezzer #venison #sustainablehunting #organic #organicmeat #huntingnz #nzhunting #huntingandfishing #huntingandfishingnz #ridgeline #ridgelinenz #shehunts #chickswhohunt #womanhunter #hunterchick #femalehunters #4x4playoffroadaccessories #huntingnz #hunting #hunt #huntingworldwide
Nothing like feeling the earth under your feet while you sneak up on your target. I got this stink a few summers ago on the east coast of the South Island. He tumbled down a slippery slope after I shot him and then so did I! . . . . . #goathunting #goat #goats #hunting_lucyjaine #goatmeat #fillthefrezzer #sustainablehunting #organic #organicmeat #goatcurry #goatstew #dogfood #horns #billygoat #feedthefamily #huntingandfishingnz #ridgeline #ridgelinenz #shehunts #chickswhohunt #womanhunter #hunterchick #femalehunters #familyhunt #huntingnz #hunting #hunt #huntingworldwide #huntinggoats #goathunting #mountaingoats
Some big old Billys! 🐐#billygoats #goathunting #mountaingoats #wanaka #greatview #chicksandguns #girlhunter #huntress #mountainclimbing #pighuntingnz #nzpighunting #huntingandfishing #pork #bacon #fillthefrezzer #huntingandfishingnewzealand #boarsandbabes #shehuntstoo #outtheredoingit #otagopighunting #hunting #huntingnz #huntingworldwide #hunthub
Me, sneaking up on a nice red on the east coast of the South Island. Shot him from 250m away with the 223, 2 summers ago. He was in velvet which was pretty cool to see but despite my best efforts to keep the velvet in tact I ended up with just the bear antlers and some great meat for the slow cooker! Still cool!🦌 - - - - - #deer #deerhunting #deerhuntingseason #reddeer #velvert #venison #sniper #lineitup #huntingandfishing #fillthefrezzer #huntingandfishingnewzealand #boarsandbabes #chickswhohunt #chickhunter #girlswhohunt #sneakysneaky #butt #bum #shortshorts #summerhunting #deerstalking #nzdeer #outtheredoingit #otagopighunting #hunting #huntingnz #huntingworldwide #hunthub #4x4playoffroadaccessories
Si llegaste hasta acá es porque valorás nuestras noticias. Defendé la información y formá parte de nuestra comunidad.
Suscribite a uno de nuestros planes digitales.
Bienvenido
Estimado lector, muchas gracias por su interés en nuestras notas. Hemos incorporado el registro con el objetivo de mejorar la información que le brindamos de acuerdo a sus intereses. Para más información haga clic aquí
Ante cualquier inconveniente durante el inicio de sesión, por favor escribanos a sistemas@eldia.com
Bienvenido
REGISTRARSE EN ELDIA.COM
DATOS PERSONALES
Ante cualquier inconveniente durante el inicio de sesión, por favor escribanos a sistemas@eldia.com
¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?
Debe iniciar sesión para continuar