Impresionante historia de Bridger: salvó a su hermana de ser devorada por el perro del vecino

Nació un nuevo héroe. Pero de esos que no tienen capa ni superpoderes. Se llama Bridger y es tan sólo un niño de 6 años. En las últimas horas se ganó los aplausos del mundo entero por salvar a su hermanita de ser devorada por el perro del vecino. “Oigan todos. Por favor, compartan la historia de mi sobrino para que tenga la mayor exposición posible. Sabemos que nuestro pequeño héroe adoraría algunas palabras de aliento de sus héroes favoritos”, escribió Nicole Walker en Instagram, la tía del pequeño.
Según cuenta en su relato, todo ocurrió en el estado de Wyoming (EE UU) el pasado jueves 9 de julio cuando Bridger se interpuso entre su hermana y el furioso animal que la atacaba. “Después de ser mordido varias veces en la cara y la cabeza, tomó la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para mantenerla a salvo”, agregó la mujer, quien publicó en la misma red social varias fotos donde, primero, se ve al niño con su hermana, antes del ataque, y luego de cómo quedó su cara por la brutal agresión. De acuerdo con la tía del ahora héroe, el cirujano plástico que lo trató tuvo que darle unos 90 puntos en el rostro.
“Amamos a nuestro valiente y queremos que todos los demás superhéroes sepan sobre este último héroe que se unió a sus filas”, agregó la mujer, que se dispuso a etiquetar a varios actores de Hollywood que han interpretado a héroes en películas como Tom Holland (Hombre Araña), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), entre otros.
Las fotos y el relato de Nicole Walker fue publicado esta semana y la conmovedora historia ha generado casi 500 mil "me gusta" y miles de comentarios que elogian al pequeño que arriesgó su vida por la de su hermana.
Por último, la estadounidense explicó que no tienen ningún resentimiento con los vecinos, dueños del perro que atacó a los niños, porque ellos son buenas personas y han sido muy amables con Bridger y la familia.
La mujer contó que se recupera satisfactoriamente y que ya está sano y salvo en casa. Aunque aún le cuesta sonreír, asegura que su personalidad sigue intacta y que no deja de repetir que volvería a hacer lo mismo por su hermana.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
