El nuevo look de Miley Cyrus

Stoked to relive our Paris show tonight when the City of Lover concert airs at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on @abcnetwork - then tomorrow on @hulu and @disneyplus 💕 It was the best album release party I could’ve wished for 😆✨💐🎆🕶 love you guys 💋

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 17, 2020 at 10:11am PDT