Así se despidió Sophie Turner de su personaje Sansa Stark de "Game of Thrones"

Este domingo por la noche se transmitió el episodio final de "Game of Thrones", la serie vista por al menos 18 millones de personas. Pero no sólo sus seguidores están tristes porque se terminó sino también sus protagonistas.
Sophie Turner, la noble Sansa Stark, recurrió a su cuenta de Instagram para despedirse de su personaje. Ella escribió: "Sansa, gracias por enseñarme resistencia, valentía y lo que realmente es la fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable y paciente y a liderar con amor. Crecí contigo. Me enamoré de ti a los 13 y ahora, 10 años después, a los 23, te dejo".
LE PUEDE INTERESAR
Polémico video: Felipe Fort manejando a los 15 años y sin cinturón
LE PUEDE INTERESAR
Los memes, fiel reflejo del descontento por el final de "Game of Thrones"
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
Debe iniciar sesión para continuar